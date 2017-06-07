Hawley calls for end of 'wasteful economic development spending' and pushes for stricter oversight

Press release:

As the result of tens of millions in taxpayer dollars poured into stagnant and corrupt economic development programs in recent years, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is championing legislation that would provide greater accountability, transparency and safeguarding in how the state spends taxpayer money.

Following a press conference held by Assembly Minority Leader Brian M. Kolb (R,C,I,Ref-Canandaigua), Hawley and a host of his Assembly Republican colleagues are blasting the state’s unproductive and seemingly corrupt programs like START-UP NY and the illegal I Love NY signs and arguing that strict auditing, deadlines and oversight must accompany any further spending in these initiatives.

“These programs have been a disgrace and a clear abuse of taxpayer dollars,” Hawley said. “In a state with already suffocating taxes and outrageous spending, we cannot continue to pour millions into programs that are rife with bid rigging and have created a minimal number of sustainable jobs.

"We need to let Comptroller DiNapoli do his job and audit these programs and return unnecessary tax dollars back into the pockets of our struggling families. I am calling for an immediate vote on this bill before session adjourns for the summer and encourage my colleagues across the state to support our cause.”