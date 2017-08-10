Online News. Community Views.

August 10, 2017 - 1:09pm

Hawley challenges Cuomo over 'taxpayer-funded handout to cons'

posted by Billie Owens in steve hawley, news, politics, education.

A statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia):

“Gov. Cuomo is proposing that New York state provide prisons $7 million so convicts can take college courses. I believe that there are more efficient ways to spend this amount of money.

"Our infrastructure throughout the state is in desperate need of attention along with many hardworking taxpayers who are struggling to provide college tuition for themselves and members of their family.

“Unfortunately, I feel that when the governor announces such misguided ideas and proposals that he is solely attempting to bring national media attention upon himself and to position himself for an upcoming presidential run.

"I call on the governor to relieve some of the burden that he placed on taxpayers to pay for his 'free' tuition plan and use this proposed $7 million for education at SUNY schools for law-abiding citizens.

“I can’t believe the governor puts the future of convicted felons ahead of the young men and women of our state who are working day in and day out to provide for their families and to become pillars of their communities. The people of New York state deserve better.”

