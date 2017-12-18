Online News. Community Views.

December 18, 2017 - 5:03pm

Hawley: Governor's new proposal mandating minimum wage for tipped workers will hurt small businesses

posted by Billie Owens in business, news, steve hawley.
Press release:
 
Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) today criticized Gov. Cuomo’s new proposal to mandate businesses pay the same minimum wage to tipped workers as other employees in their region.
 
The plan calls for the New York State Department of Labor to hold hearings to gain input on the issue.
 
Gov. Cuomo signed legislation in 2016 that increases the minimum wage in New York City, Long Island and Westchester to $15 per hour by 2021 and at least $12.50 per hour for the rest of the state.
 
“The governor’s war on small businesses continues with this new proposal,” Hawley said. “Many workers in the service industry are competitively compensated due to the large share of their income that is comprised of tips.
 
"By allowing our employees to be paid by tips we are letting their performance and work ethic determine their income to a large extent which raises standards across the industry and provides a better quality of service. Another minimum wage hike will surely be a blow to small businesses and stifle job creation when what we need is tax and regulatory reform to allow these companies to thrive.”

