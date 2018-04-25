Hawley says Cuomo is using his position to turn financial companies against the NRA

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) today criticized Gov. Cuomo’s attempt to use his official position to turn private insurance companies, banks and other financial institutions against the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Last week, the governor directed the Department of Financial Services to urge certain financial institutions to examine and possibly cease their relationship with the NRA. This follows the governor’s attacks on congressional Republicans and national support for the Second Amendment advocacy group.

“The governor’s alienation of law-abiding citizens continues as now he is using his office to leverage private businesses against the NRA and its members,” Hawley said. “It’s an absolute overreach and clear abuse of power when the governor sidesteps the public by unilaterally using his office to attack groups and their members who have done wrong except believe in liberty and constitutional rights.

"One million New Yorkers and prominent businesses have fled the state since Gov. Cuomo took office and sadly he seems content with that reality.”