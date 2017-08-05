Hawley: Seats still open for Patriots Trip to Washington, D.C.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) poses with veterans and their family members in front of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., during a previous year’s Patriot Trip.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) would like to remind veterans of his upcoming 10thAnnual Patriot Trip to Washington D.C., which will take place from Sept. 21 -24. In 2016, more than 100 veterans and their family members attended the trip.

The Patriot Trip provides these heroes with a great opportunity to connect with fellow veterans and honor the memory of their fallen brothers and sisters.

All veterans, even those who have attended the trip previously or live outside of the 139thAssembly District, can still sign up. The approximate cost of the trip is $375, which includes meals, transportation and admission to the memorials.

“Having the opportunity to meet and spend time with so many local veterans truly is a blessing and I can honestly say I look forward to this trip every year,” Hawley said.

“There is still plenty of room for veterans to sign up, even those who have been on a previous year’s trip, and I encourage all veterans and their family members who are interested to look into joining us on this spectacular journey.”

Attractions Hawley plans to visit this year on the trip include:

Gettysburg

World War II Memorial

Korean Memorial

Lincoln Memorial

Vietnam Memorial

Naval Academy at Annapolis

Arlington National Cemetery with wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns

Dinner at the Spates Community Club on Fort Meyer

**Staying at the Hyatt Regency in Bethesda, Md.**

*Early registrants will be visiting the White House, others will visit an Embassy and/or the U.S. Capitol*