Hawley secures funding to repair, resurface Le Roy roadway damaged by harsh winter

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) today announced new funding to repair and resurface two critical roadways which were damaged by extreme weather conditions this winter.

“Reliable infrastructure is so important; it’s worth the investment,” Hawley said. “Bus drivers transporting our kids to school, hardworking parents commuting to work and seniors getting to appointments deserve to travel on safe, sound roads. Revitalizing our infrastructure is an investment in public safety, in economic development and in a stronger middle class.”

Hawley secured $1 million to resurface Route 31 in the Village of Albion in Orleans County. He delivered another $1 million to resurface Route 19 from Randall Road to Route 33 in (Le Roy) Genesee County.

In recent years, Hawley has worked with his colleagues to secure a 40-percent increase in state aid for local infrastructure projects.

“We still have tremendous unmet infrastructure needs at the local level, and our message has been that the state needs to step in and really invest in this," Hawley said. "That’s why I’m so pleased to deliver this funding, and why I’m going to continue to be a tireless advocate for providing New Yorkers with 21st century infrastructure.”