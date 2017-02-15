Online News. Community Views.

February 15, 2017 - 3:48pm

Hawley: 'Soft on crime bills put our community at risk'

posted by Billie Owens in steve hawley.

Press release from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

“I am deeply concerned that the package of criminal justice bills that were brought to the floor the past two days by New York City special interests are soft on crime and endanger our families across the state. By raising the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 we are allowing violent felony offenders to be tried in our family court system and allowing them more lenient sentences. Individuals should be responsible for their own actions and we should never put the rights of criminals above the safety of law-abiding citizens.”

