Hawley teams up with Red Cross to ask locals to help hurricane victims in Texas and Southern Florida

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is asking fellow New Yorkers who are willing and able to consider making a donation or volunteering with the American Red Cross in its efforts to help victims and their families of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma recover.

Large portions of Texas and Southern Florida have been devastated by these two recent natural disasters, leaving thousands homeless and much of the states’ infrastructure in ruins.

“What has happened in Texas and Florida as a result of these hurricanes is nothing short of tragic,” Hawley said. “It is at times like these that we must truly band together as Americans and help our friends in the south, because that’s what New Yorkers do.

"Our friends at the American Red Cross do tremendous work in crises like these, and I can attest to their effectiveness because I partnered with them in 2005 to deliver two truckloads of supplies after Hurricane Katrina. I encourage all Western New Yorkers who are able to make a small donation to the Red Cross and help inject some hope back into these struggling communities.”

Mail a check to your local Red Cross chapter:

Western New York Chapter (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming.)

786 Delaware Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14209

Call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word IRMA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Call your local Red Cross chapter. The Western New York chapter phone number is (716) 886-7500. The Greater Rochester chapter phone number is (585) 241-4400.

The Red Cross honors donor intent. Donors can designate their donation to Hurricane Harvey or Irma relief efforts by choosing that option when donating on redcross.org, or by designating it on the memo line of their check.

Assemblyman Hawley represents the 139th District, which consists of Genesee, Orleans and parts of Monroe counties. For more information, please visit Assemblyman Hawley’s Official Website.