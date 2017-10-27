Hawley 'thrilled' with legislation extending veteran property tax exemptions

Press release:

On Thursday, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) praised the signing of legislation to extend property tax exemptions to eligible U.S. veterans to include school taxes. These exemptions would extend the veterans’ property tax exemption to include school taxes in New York State and will ease financial burdens faced by veterans as they transition back to civilian life.

“As Americans, we owe it all to the brave men and women who fought to defend our country,” Hawley said. “Extending tax exemptions to veterans is one small way we can positively impact their post-military lives. I applaud the signing of this legislation and I hope veterans across the state will benefit from these additional tax exemptions.”

At this time, state property tax laws provide partial property tax exemptions to qualified veterans of the U.S. military, but these exemptions didn’t include school taxes. In 2013 and 2016 the alternative veterans’ property tax exemption and Cold War property tax exemptions were revised to give school districts the option of allowing exemptions. With this signed legislation, all three veterans’ property tax exemptions would apply to school taxes.