December 12, 2017 - 4:07pm

Hawley to pistol owners: 'Preserve the Second Amendment by keeping your pistol certified'

posted by Billie Owens in steve hawley, Second Amendment, gun rights. pistol permit, news.

Press release:

In his ongoing efforts to preserve our Second Amendment rights, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) today reminded pistol permit holders to recertify their permits by Jan. 31 in order to prevent them from becoming invalid.

If your pistol permit was issued before Jan.15, 2013, you must recertify your permit before Jan. 31. If your permit was issued on or prior Jan. 15, 2013, the deadline is five years after the date the permit was issued.

“Unfortunately, this is a new mandate on pistol permit holders in New York and the first year that owners have to recertify,” Hawley said. “The deadline is coming up and many New Yorkers may be unaware of these new requirements.

"As much as we may disagree with the unconstitutional Safe Act, if we come out in droves to recertify it will send the message to state leadership that we cherish our Second Amendment right to bear arms, and will not be silenced by any big government policies, as frustrating as they might seem.”

If you are a New York state pistol permit holder and need to recertify your license or would like more information, please visit the New York State Trooper Website here. Additionally, feel free to contact my office with questions at (585) 589-5780, or email me at [email protected].

