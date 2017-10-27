Hawley tours Staten Island and Long Island in show of bipartisanship and cooperation with Downstate

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) [left of sign] poses with Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Staten Island) [right of sign] at Decker Farms in Staten Island.

Submitted photos and press release:

In a show of bipartisanship and in response to several Downstate legislators touring his district this past summer, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) departed Wednesday night to tour Staten Island with Democratic state lawmaker Michael Cusick (D-Staten Island) and Long Island with Republican lawmaker Michael Fitzpatrick (R-Smithtown).

“Cooperation and benevolence between our political parties is so rare in today’s political climate, and that is why I am eager to tour some areas of the state with an open mind and focus on improving our state for all residents, because at the end of the day, we are all New Yorkers and our goal is to leave our children a better state than we found it,” Hawley said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed having my downstate colleagues visit my district and I think they gained some added perspective and insight, my goal is to accomplish the same this week.”

The group will visit Freshkills Park, one of the largest park developments in New York City, Decker Farms, Joe & Pat’s Pizza and Empire Outlets, a proposed shopping park in Staten Island featuring over 100 stores.

The group will also tour the district represented by Assemblyman Michael Fitzpatrick (R,C,I-Smithtown), including a tour of various types of agriculture on Long Island hosted by Rob Carpenter, President of the Long Island Farm Bureau. Carpenter will accompany them to the Green Harbor Craft Brewery and Sparkling Pointe Vineyard and Winery. They will visit the North Fork Potato Chip Factory as well.

Below Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) [left], Assemblyman Matt Titone (D-Staten Island)[center], and Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Staten Island) [right] grab lunch at Joe & Pat’s Pizza on Staten Island, a local staple.