Hay fire reported inside barn on Vallance Road, Le Roy

Hay is on fire in the barn at 8627 Vallance Road, Town of Le Roy. Bergen Fire Department is responding. "It's the last farm in the county (on that road)," says a dispatcher. The call came in through a 9-1-1 call transferred here from Monroe County. The property owner was the caller.

UPDATE 2:25 p.m.: Command requests mutual aid from Mumford -- it's tanker to the scene in non-emergency mode. A crew from Caledonia is requested to fill in at Bergen's fire hall.