May 31, 2018 - 12:39pm

Hazardous weather outlook in effect in Genesee County, expect scattered thunderstorms

posted by Billie Owens in weather, news, genesee county.

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for Western and North Central New York, which includes Genesee County, today and tonight.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms will product gust winds.

Storms may also produce locally heavy rain with a small risk for flooding.

Also, scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon and evening, with some of the storms may produce locally heavy rain with a small risk for flooding.

