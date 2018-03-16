Head-on collision reported at Main and Clipnock roads, Stafford, pickup truck driver unresponsive

A serious injury accident is reported at the intersection of Main and Clipnock roads, Stafford. It was a head-on collision. There is entrapment. "One driver is OK, the other driver is not."

The male driver of a pickup truck is confirmed to be unresponsive; first responders will need assistance in getting the door open to get the victim out.

Diesel fuel is spilled in the field. The pickup is located just west of Clipnock. Stafford fire is responding along with Mercy EMS. Deputies are on scene. Mercy Flight was contacted but unable to fly due to weather.

UPDATE 6:46 a.m.: Traffic control will be set up at Sanders Road and Route 5; no traffic will be allowed through.