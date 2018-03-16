Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 16, 2018 - 6:41am

Head-on collision reported at Main and Clipnock roads, Stafford, pickup truck driver unresponsive

posted by Billie Owens in Stafford, news, notify.

A serious injury accident is reported at the intersection of Main and Clipnock roads, Stafford. It was a head-on collision. There is entrapment. "One driver is OK, the other driver is not."

The male driver of a pickup truck is confirmed to be unresponsive; first responders will need assistance in getting the door open to get the victim out.

Diesel fuel is spilled in the field. The pickup is located just west of Clipnock. Stafford fire is responding along with Mercy EMS. Deputies are on scene. Mercy Flight was contacted but unable to fly due to weather.

UPDATE 6:46 a.m.: Traffic control will be set up at Sanders Road and Route 5; no traffic will be allowed through.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button