Head-on collision -- semi vs. car -- reported at Route 20 and Perry Road, Pavilion

A head-on collision -- semi-truck vs. car -- is reported at Perry Road and Route 20, Pavilion. Pavilion Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding along with law enforcement. Traffic control will be needed.

UPDATE 7:01 p.m.: Mercy Flight is requested.

UPDATE 7:06 p.m.: A landing zone will need to be set up.

UPDATE 7:28 p.m.: An entrapped victim has been extricated.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m.: Mercy Flight was cancelled. Two victims, both in a passenger vehicle, were taken by ground ambulances to Strong Memorial Hospital. The accident occured, according to an officer at the scene, when a westbound tractor-trailer on Route 20 was struck by a car that was northbound on Perry Road. The car's driver said she didn't see the stop sign; her vehicle clipped the rear wheel of the semi-truck, causing the car to spin around. It came to rest pointing south on the north side of Route 20. The semi-truck's rear wheel was bent and torn from its axel, yet the truck's driver managed to continue traveling uphill for a quarter mile until he could stop it at a safe location, according to a deputy.

UPDATE 8:43 p.m.: The truck has been cleared. Route 20 reopening.