November 4, 2017 - 5:32pm

HEAP emergency furnace repair benefits available starting Monday

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, HEAP.

Press release:

If you are a homeowner and eligible, the Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement benefit can help you repair or replace your furnace, boiler and other direct heating equipment necessary to keep your home’s primary heating source working.

HEAP emergency furnace repair benefits are available beginning Monday, Nov. 6th.

Benefit amounts are based on the actual cost incurred to repair or replace your furnace, boiler, and/or other essential heating equipment, $3,000 for a repair and $6,500 for a replacement.

You must go to your HEAP Local District Contact to apply. Your local district contact will decide if you meet all the eligibility conditions, including the income and resource requirements.

Before work is started it must be approved and authorized by a HEAP Local District Contact. Payment is made directly to the vendor after all the work is completed.

View HEAP Monthly Income Limits.

