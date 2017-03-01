Online News. Community Views.

March 1, 2017 - 8:55pm

High winds blow over structure at gas station on Main Street in Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in weather, news, batavia.

A reader submitted this photo of the Sunoco gas station on Main Street in Batavia. The wind toppled the gas tank island's roof, breaking the metal pillar which holds it up at the base. The station was closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

High winds are wreaking havoc countywide and numerous power lines and tree limbs are reportedly down, keeping first responders and maintenance crews busy.

