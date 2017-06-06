Host families needed to house Muckdog players for the 2017 season

Press release:

Would you like to live with the next Matt Carpenter, Ryan Howard or Chase Utley?

The Batavia Muckdogs are again seeking local families to assist in housing players during the 2017 baseball season.

Anyone can help provide lodging for this year's Muckdogs by either providing space or renting a room, apartment, or home. While many host families come back year after year, the team is always looking to add to their list of availabilities for the players.

Host Families play a crucial role in helping young players feel comfortable in a new environment. Many who have hosted players in the past have had incredibly wonderful experiences. However, with players coming and going throughout the season, we have constant needs as far as housing.

The 2017 season runs from June 17 until Sept. 5 and players typically range from 18-23 years of age. Because of the players' schedule, they typically spend about 40 nights in their Host Family home. Host families are not required to provide meals or transportation for players.

Anyone in need of more information on becoming a Host Family is invited to contact the Muckdogs’ office at (585) 343-5454 or [email protected] You can also call our housing coordinator Shirley Fanara directly at (585) 356-3411.