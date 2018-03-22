Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 22, 2018 - 2:27pm

Hour-long 'Stop the Bleed' class hosted by Mercy Flight offered in Batavia April 7

posted by Billie Owens in bleeding deaths, emergency medical care, news, Mercy Flight, batavia.

Press release:

Mercy Flight has teamed up with our trauma community partners to offer Stop the Bleed training in Genesee County. Stop the Bleed is a nationwide movement started in the wake of the active shooter Sandy Hook tragedy.

Since this movement launched, Mercy Flight has jumped on board to train bystanders to be immediate responders to prevent life-threatening bleeding. Bleeding deaths can happen in just minutes, and can easily be prevented. 

Coming up on Saturday, April 7th Mercy Flight is hosting a session with Genesee County Emergency Management to teach how to apply pressure, proper tourniquet use, wound packing and life-threatening bleeding prevention. It will be held at the GCEM office at 7690 State Street Road, Batava.

There are three time options for the April 7 class: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Each class is limited to 10 participants. (The 11 a.m. time slot is nearly full already.)

The one-hour course is jam packed with valuable information for any member of the public, including teachers, coaches, parents.

To sign up for the class, visit Mercy Flight's website here.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button