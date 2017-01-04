House fire reported on East Road, Batavia

A fully involved house fire is reported in the Town of Batavia at 4719 East Road. Firefighters from the city and Town of Batavia are responding.

UPDATE 9:54 p.m.: No one was home when the fire broke out. It's unknown at this time whether any pets were inside the residence. The structure is fully ablaze.

UPDATE 10:36 p.m.: When the first firefighters arrived on scene there were flames out of the front left side of the structure from the second story, according to Town of Batavia Fire Department Deputy Chief Chad Higgins. They scaled a ladder and knocked them down before deploying hand lines. "Heavy wind conditions helped fuel the fire," Higgins said. "...Definately it's a battle. It's never easy with these winds." Yet they were able to contain the blaze to the front portion of the structure. Higgins said bystanders told firefighters they had contacted the homeowner, who was not there. No pets were on the premises. It's possible that an unattended wood stove caused the fire, but the incident is under investigation. Le Roy and Alexander fire crews also were on scene and Oakfield and Stafford crews stood by in quarters.