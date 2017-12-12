Online News. Community Views.

December 12, 2017 - 8:46am

House fire reported on Judge Road in Alabama

posted by Billie Owens

A house fire is reported at 2180 2210 Judge Road, Alabama. Alabama Fire Department is responding along with mutual aid from Pembroke, Oakfield, East Pembroke, Elba, Darien, Shelby and the city's Fast Team. No people are entrapped, but there may be animals inside. The third platoon is requested to stand by in city fire headquarters.

UPDATE 8:48 a.m.: Two people have minor burns on their hands. One is at the house next door and the other is at the church on the corner. Mercy medics are responding. Law enforcement is responding. Traffic will be shut down by fire police at Route 63 and Gorton Road, and Route 63 and Macomber Road.

UPDATE 9:02 a.m.: Code enforcement and National Grid requested to the scene.

UPDATE 9:05 a.m.: Indian Falls was also called and now Akron is asked to stand by in the Indian Falls' station. 

UPDATE 9:14 a.m.: Alabama command reports the fire is under control.

UPDATE 9:17 a.m.: Any tanker called but not yet deployed is returned to service. A fill-in from Town of Batavia is requested to Oakfield Fire Hall.

UPDATE 9:18 a.m.: Corfu is called to stand by in its own quarters.

UPDATE 9:26 a.m.: Fire is out; doing overhaul and ventilating.

UPDATE 9:33 a.m.: One person was transported to ECMC with minor burns and suffering from smoke inhalation. Another person is being evaluated by medics at the scene.

UPDATE 9:38 a.m.: The pet dog died in the fire and was just removed by firefighters. Responders are trying to resuscitate one pet cat and another one made it out safely.

UPDATE 9:48 a.m.: The ailing cat was successfully resuscitated and is fine now.

UPDATE 10:13 a.m.: Town of Batavia Fire and Sheldon Fire requested to return to scene. 

UPDATE 10:14 a.m.: Elba requested to standby in quartersl.

December 12, 2017 - 10:50am
Jennifer Ross
Thank you to all involved! Grateful that there was no loss of human life and that they took the time and care to rescue two cats. I am very sorry for the loss of the dog. Again, Thank You to all involved in putting out the fire!!

