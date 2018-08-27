Household Hazardous/Pharmaceutical Waste Collection Event is Sept. 15 in Rock Glen

Press release:

Don’t miss out! Spots for the GLOW’s 2018 Household Hazardous/Pharmaceutical Waste Collection Event are going fast.

Residents who want to dispose of materials at the Saturday, Sept. 15 collection in Rock Glen, Wyoming County, must have an appointment in order to attend.

GLOW accepts a wide range of household chemicals, oil base paint, propane tanks and canisters, vehicle batteries and other materials. The collections are open to residents in Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming Counties.

For the ninth year, thanks to the assistance of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office, pharmaceuticals (unwanted, outdated, unusable and over-the-counter medicines) will be accepted. These materials are accepted FREE OF CHARGE. There is a nominal fee for tires.

Funding is provided by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), GLOW’s County contributions and Covanta Energy.

Instead of accepting electronics at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection, as GLOW has done for many years, this year GLOW will hold a separate Electronics Collection, two weeks later on Sept. 29 at the Wyoming County Highway Department, located at 4328 Route 19 South, in Rock Glen.

It will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. Due to the cost of disposal there will be a limit of four CRT (tube type) TVs and/or monitors. As long as it is from a household, there is no limit on other electronic equipment. Contact the GLOW office for a complete list of acceptable items.

This is a great opportunity for residents to dispose of household chemicals and medicines they no longer want or need. Past collections have resulted in the safe and legal disposal of thousands of tires, thousands of gallons of solvents, cleaning products and paint, not to mention vehicle batteries, propane tanks and computers. Whenever possible materials collected are recycled.

To make an appointment residents are asked to call the GLOW office at 585/815-7906 or 800/836-1154. Or email [email protected]