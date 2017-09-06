ILGR hosts annual Taste of Independence Sept. 13 at Batavia County Club

Press release:

A Fourth Annual Taste of Independence food-sampling extravaganza is being held by Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Taking place at Batavia County Club, 7909 Batavia-Byron Road, Batavia, the event will offer guests a chance to try some signature dishes of the Genesee Region’s finest restaurants, plus a basket raffle and 50/50 split club.

The participating restaurants include: D & R Depot Restaurant, Sweet Sarah’s, Pizza Land, Lori’s Delectable Edibles, Tops Friendly Markets, T.F. Brown’s Restaurant, Rock & Roll Bar & BBQ, The North Pole Restaurant and Party House, Red Osier Landmark Restaurant and Wegmans.

Our thanks to non-restaurant event Bronze Sponsors: • iCircle Services of the Finger Lakes Inc., Arctic Refrigeration Company of Batavia Inc., Henry J. Mager Scholarship Fund, Debra McKnight, and Thrivent Financial Action Team. Friend Sponsor: Tompkins Insurance Agencies.

Tickets are $15 and can be picked up at the ILGR office, 113 Main St., Suite 5, Batavia. Space is limited! To R.S.V.P., become a sponsor, or get more information call Donna at 585-815-8501, ext. 411, or email [email protected].

Independent Living expects the event to increase awareness of its programs to help people with disabilities living in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties to remain independent and empowered, to which programs the funds raised will be directed.

Its services include independent living skills training, advocacy, peer counseling, diabetes self-management classes, a loan closet of medical equipment, housing and employment assistance, Social Security and Medicaid assistance information and referral, and many more.