ILGR hosts series of 12 free workshops on anger management

Press release:

Independent Living of the Genesee Region will be holding a series of FREE Anger Management Workshops at their 113 Main St. office in Batavia, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 31th.

Those who attend will be shown practical steps: to learn to manage anger; to stop violence and the threat of violence; to develop self-control over thoughts and actions; and to receive support and feedback from others in the workshops.

This workshop will be co-facilitated by Jim Strollo and Debra McKnight who bring experience and perspective to the endeavor. McKnight is a New York State Certified Peer Specialist who has a degree in Human Services and holds a Mental Health First Aid Certificate. She is trained to provide help to people experiencing mental health problems such as depression, anxiety disorders, and substance abuse. Strollo has a Master in Psychology degree and is a Credentialed Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counselor (CASAC). He has conducted the Impaired Driver Program in Wyoming County for the past 26 years. He retired from the New York State Department of Corrections after a career of 25 years in counseling inmates. Together, they will create a welcoming and supportive environment.

Among the specific topics to be addressed are: an Overview of Group Anger Management Treatment; A Conceptual Framework for Understanding the Events and Cues that can produce Anger; Helping Group Members Develop a Plan for Controlling Anger; How to Change the Aggression Cycle; The A-B-C-D Model of Cognitive Restructuring and Thought Stopping; Alternatives for Expressing Anger through Assertiveness Training and the Conflict Resolution Model; How Past Learning can Influence Present Behavior in Family Situations; Reinforcing Learned Concepts; Graduation and the Awarding of Certificates of Completion.