Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge accepting applications through March 31 for spring turkey hunting

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Genesee and Orleans counties is accepting applications for spring turkey hunting.

The refuge uses a random drawing to fill the 75 turkey hunting permits available; these permits are distributed within two sessions. Session 1 runs from May 1 through May 15 and fifty permits will be issued for this session. Session 2 runs from May 16 through May 31 and 25 permits will be issued for this session.

When applying, hunters should indicate their first and second session preferences. To be entered in the drawing, interested hunters must obtain a Big/Upland Game Hunt Application form (Form 3-2356). Applications can be requested in person, by phone, mail, or email at [email protected]. A PDF version of the application form may also be printed from our website http://www.fws.gov/refuge/iroquois. Click on the heading "Visit" and the link "Visitor Activities."

Applications, along with a $5 nonrefundable processing fee, must be received by 4 p.m., March 31. Please refer to our Turkey Hunting Fact Sheet, available at the refuge office or on our website, for additional information.