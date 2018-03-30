March 30, 2018 - 5:26pm
Jackson Square concert series lineup announced, kicks off June 22
posted by Billie Owens in BID, batavia, Jackson Square, music.
The lineup has just been released for the 2018 Downtown Batavia Concert Series in Jackson Square, according to the Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District.
Live music will be featured on Friday evenings from 7 to 9 in the square, located between Center and Jackson streets, bring your own chair. Admission is free thanks to the generosity of sponsors for the concert series.
Here's the lineup:
- June 22 -- Red Creek (Party Rock)
- June 29 -- Don Newcomb Band (Country)
- July 6 -- Old Hippies (Acoustic & Original)
- July 13 -- The Josie Waverly Band (Contemporary Country)
- July 20 -- The Grove Street Band (Classic Rock / R & B)
- July 27 -- The Ohms Band (Classic Rock)
- Aug. 3 -- Mitty & The Followers (Motown)
- Aug. 10 -- Ghost Riders (Hardcore Country)
- Aug. 17 -- Something Else ('80s / '90s Pop Rock)
- Aug. 24 -- Bluesway Band (Blues)
