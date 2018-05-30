Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 30, 2018 - 1:40pm

Jam At The Ridge June 15th for a cure to type-1 diabetes with Jason Michael Carroll

posted by Billie Owens in music, entertainment, the ridge, Le Roy, charity.

Press release:

On Friday, June 15th, national recording artist Jason Michael Carroll will headline the Country Jam in Le Roy to support the great research efforts of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Special guests Eric Van Houten and Eric Van Houten will join this great benefit party along with Rebel's Posse. Concert starts at 2 p.m.

As always, this is a family friendly event, so children are welcome and FREE. 

Special Priced Lawn tickets are just $10 and VIP with a seat provided just $15 when purchased in pairs. A $2 donation will be made to JDRF Rochester for each of these special tickets purchased.

See a great show and do some good for JDRF. GET TICKETS HERE

The Ridge NY has an outdoor, open-air, concert venue with amazing sound. Bring the children to build memories with activities and even a bounce house.

"The Ridge NY" Team 
www.TheRidgeNY.com
8101 Conlon Road
Le Roy, NY 14482
(585) 768-4883

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button