Jam At The Ridge June 15th for a cure to type-1 diabetes with Jason Michael Carroll

On Friday, June 15th, national recording artist Jason Michael Carroll will headline the Country Jam in Le Roy to support the great research efforts of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Special guests Eric Van Houten and Eric Van Houten will join this great benefit party along with Rebel's Posse. Concert starts at 2 p.m.

As always, this is a family friendly event, so children are welcome and FREE.

Special Priced Lawn tickets are just $10 and VIP with a seat provided just $15 when purchased in pairs. A $2 donation will be made to JDRF Rochester for each of these special tickets purchased.

See a great show and do some good for JDRF. GET TICKETS HERE

The Ridge NY has an outdoor, open-air, concert venue with amazing sound. Bring the children to build memories with activities and even a bounce house.

