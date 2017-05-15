Jankowski takes seventh place in Pennsylvania's first 3 Gun Nation state championship

Submitted photo and press release:

Eugene Jankowski Jr. finished in seventh place in Practical Division at the 3 Gun Nation Pennsylvania state 3 Gun championship held in York, Pa., April 29-30.

A total of 130 competitors from all over the region attended Pennsylvania's first 3 Gun Nation state championship. 3-Gun Nation arranges Regional and Club series matches across the nation and was formed to promote practical shooting as well as the guns, gear and lifestyle that define the high-octane sport of 3-gun competition.

Jankowski is sponsored locally by Metal Spinning Targets in Le Roy, Offhause Farms, and Pheasants on the Flats Shooting Range in Batavia. He is a retired City of Batavia police officer and currently president of the Batavia City Council.