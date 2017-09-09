Jerome Foundation seeks nominations for annual Health and Humanitarian Award of Genesee County

Press release:

The Jerome Foundation is seeking nominations for the 35th annual Health and Humanitarian Award of Genesee County.

The award recognizes outstanding men and women whose volunteer efforts have improved the physical, emotional or spiritual well-being of the greater Genesee County area.

“We are fortunate to have many caring and committed volunteers devoted to the sick or to those in need, and helping build a stronger, healthier community for all of us,” said Justin Calarco-Smith, president of The Jerome Foundation.

Past recipients have included doctors, nurses, educators, clergy, and community volunteers.

Nomination forms are available by emailing Michael Grammatico at [email protected] or calling 585-344-3326.

Organizations or individuals may nominate candidates. Consideration will be given to actual accomplishments achieved through volunteer service and subsequent improvements to quality of life.

Nominations should be submitted on or before Oct. 4.

The 2017 award winner will be honored at a luncheon on Friday, Dec. 1, at Terry Hills Restaurant.