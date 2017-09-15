Online News. Community Views.

September 15, 2017 - 2:34pm

John Kennedy School to host inaugural three-mile community-wide 'color run' to raise money on Oct. 21

posted by Billie Owens in John Kennedy Intermediate School, my school color run, batavia, news, Announcements.

Press release:

The students of John Kennedy Intermediate School will host its inaugural community-wide My School Color Run on Saturday morning, Oct. 21, to raise money for their school. Check-in begins at 9 and the race starts at 10.

Cost is $25 for preregistration; $30 day of the event.

The My School Color Run is an untimed three-mile fun run for everyone in the community, of all ages and fitness abilities. Along the route, participants pass through vibrant color zones, making it a “colorful experience.”

Additionally, each pre-registered participant is provided with a single powder color packet that will be thrown in the air at the final color celebration at the finish line.

“Rather than sell goods, we want to engage the entire student body in a fitness initiative that aims to encourage a lifelong healthy way of living,” says run coordinator Courtney Marsh.

Participants who register by Oct. 2 will receive a T-shirt, race bib, and individual color packet.

You can sign up for the run by visiting www.JKISmscr.eventbrite.com or by completing a paper registration form.

Business sponsorship opportunities are also available. Please contact the event organizer (Courtney Marsh) for more information.

At a glance:
WHAT: My School Color Run for John Kennedy Intermediate School

WHEN: 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 21
WHERE: John Kennedy Intermediate School, 166 Vine St, Batavia

REGISTER: www.JKISmscr.eventbrite.com
CONTACT: Courtney Marsh – 585-343-2480, ext. 5000

