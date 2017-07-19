Online News. Community Views.

July 19, 2017 - 4:03pm

Kiwanis to hold Division Council meeting and dinner Saturday in Pavilion, must RSVP

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, Kiwanis.

Press release:

Genesee Division, NY District Kiwanis will hold a Division Council Meeting to "Meet the Candidates" and dinner on Saturday, July 22, at BW Restaurant & Reception Center. It is located at 11070 Perry Road in Pavilion.

The event is hosted by Kiwanis from Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford & Pembroke, Corfu and Darien.

Cost is $30 per person. This is a "Take a Bite Out of Lyme" fundraiser.

Time is divided as follows:

  • Social Hour -- 5:30 p.m.
  • Meeting convenes -- 6:30 p.m.
  • Dinner -- 7 p.m.
  • Meeting adjourned -- 9 p.m.

Come and enjoy Kiwanis fellowship and year-end celebration!

Meet the candidates for Kiwanis Governor-Elect 2017-18:

  • Lt. Gov. John ("Hank") Baker (Niagara Frontier South)
  • IPLG Bruce Brooks (Long Island Southwest)

RSVP to Penny Arnold (585) 356-3413 or [email protected]

Or to Charlene Schoenenberger (585) 584-3738 or [email protected]

