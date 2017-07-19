Kiwanis to hold Division Council meeting and dinner Saturday in Pavilion, must RSVP

Press release:

Genesee Division, NY District Kiwanis will hold a Division Council Meeting to "Meet the Candidates" and dinner on Saturday, July 22, at BW Restaurant & Reception Center. It is located at 11070 Perry Road in Pavilion.

The event is hosted by Kiwanis from Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford & Pembroke, Corfu and Darien.

Cost is $30 per person. This is a "Take a Bite Out of Lyme" fundraiser.

Time is divided as follows:

Social Hour -- 5:30 p.m.

Meeting convenes -- 6:30 p.m.

Dinner -- 7 p.m.

Meeting adjourned -- 9 p.m.

Come and enjoy Kiwanis fellowship and year-end celebration!

Meet the candidates for Kiwanis Governor-Elect 2017-18:

Lt. Gov. John ("Hank") Baker (Niagara Frontier South)

IPLG Bruce Brooks (Long Island Southwest)

RSVP to Penny Arnold (585) 356-3413 or [email protected]

Or to Charlene Schoenenberger (585) 584-3738 or [email protected]