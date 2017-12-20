Labyrinth Walk for Peace and Compassion Meditation to be held at First Presbyterian Church

There will be a free, public Open Labyrinth Walk for Peace from 4 to 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Batavia on Friday, Dec. 29.

A Community Group Compassion Meditation will take place at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 300 E. Main St.

(Inclement weather date for both events is 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.)

Blue Pearl Yoga is sponsoring the walk and the meditation -- "mind-body practices."

Regarding the self-directed Labyrinth Walk, Blue Pearl says "moving meditations are a beautiful way to experience stillness while still in motion."

Donations welcome, which support the Labyrinth Project.

bp-yoga.com

[email protected]

813-8623