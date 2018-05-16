Lady Irish Summer Men's Basketball League to begin second season July 1, teams must pay to join by June 6

The Lady Irish Summer Men's Basketball League will enjoy its second year this season, which starts July 1.

There are seven league games scheduled and a two-week playoff tournament. Referees are certified.

Cost to play is $500 per team, and the first 10 paid teams will participate. No favorites.

All games and stats will be reported to The Batavian.

All games will be played on Sundays at Notre Dame High School in Batavia.

A managers meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6 at Notre Dame. At that time, teams will pay to be in the league.

If a team manager is unable to attend the June 6 meeting, a team member should go instead.

Contact Otis Thomas for more info via email at: [email protected]