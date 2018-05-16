Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 16, 2018 - 1:43pm

Lady Irish Summer Men's Basketball League to begin second season July 1, teams must pay to join by June 6

posted by Billie Owens in sports, news, Lady Irish Men's Basketball League, basketball, Announcements, batavia.

The Lady Irish Summer Men's Basketball League will enjoy its second year this season, which starts July 1.

There are seven league games scheduled and a two-week playoff tournament. Referees are certified.

Cost to play is $500 per team, and the first 10 paid teams will participate. No favorites.

All games and stats will be reported to The Batavian.

All games will be played on Sundays at Notre Dame High School in Batavia.

A managers meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6 at Notre Dame. At that time, teams will pay to be in the league.

If a team manager is unable to attend the June 6 meeting, a team member should go instead.

Contact Otis Thomas for more info via email at:  [email protected]

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button