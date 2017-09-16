Online News. Community Views.

September 16, 2017 - 4:19pm

Landmark Society of Genesee County to hold annual Preservation Awards & Dinner Oct. 7, must RSVP by Sept. 30

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, Landmark Society of Genesee County, preservation.

The public is invited to attend the Lanmark Society of Genesee County's annual Preservation Awards & Dinner on Oct. 7 at Batavia First United Methodist Church.

Dinner begins at 6, with the awards ceremony to follow. The church is located at 8221 Lewiston Road, Batavia.

RSVP by Sept. 30 to (585) 757-2714 or [email protected].

Cost is $15 for a chicken dinner. If you prefer a vegetarian meal, please request this when making your reservation.

The 50-year-old society supports the many people who enhance the quality of our county by the preservation and improvement of their homes, churches and businesses.

The awardees for 2017 have not yet been announced.

The Landmark Society of Genesee County
P.O. Box 342
Batavia, NY 14021-0342

