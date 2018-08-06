Law and Order: 53-year-old man accused of pushing and following pair of little girls in Batavia

Alejandro Chaparro, 53, of Braley Road, Ransomville, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of second-degree harassment. At 9:29 p.m. on Aug. 4, following an investigation into a harassment complaint, Chaparro was arrested on Main Street Road in Batavia. He allegedly pushed and followed an 11-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and is due back there on Aug. 27. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Paul R. Hogle, 53, of Vallence Road, Le Roy, was arrested on Aug. 2 by Le Roy Police Department and charged with one count of stalking in the fourth degree, a Class B misdemeanor, and one count of forcible touching, a Class A misdemeanor. Hogle was arrested after a complaint was received by the Le Roy Police Department that he had allegedly placed a GPS locating device on the victim’s vehicle and used it to find them at a later time. It is also alleged that Hogle had unwanted contact with the victim. Hogle was arraigned in the Town of Stafford Court and was turned over to the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $500 bail. Hogle was subsequently arrested on Aug. 3 for criminal contempt in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. On Aug. 3, Hogle allagedly violated a court order, ordering him to stay away from the protected party. It is alleged that on that date, knowing said order was in place, that Hogle made contact with the protected party. Hogle was arraigned again arraigned in the Town of Stafford Court and jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. Hogle is to return to the Le Roy Town Court on Aug. 13 to answer all charges.

Jennifer Nichole Wenner, 31, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; aggravated DWI -- operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .18 percent or more; consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle; obstructed view; disorderly conduct -- urinating in a public place. Wenner was arrested at 1:58 a.m. on West Main Street in Batavia after an investigation into a disturbance at a gas station. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Vincent M. Eschenlauer, 27, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with: driving while ability impaired -- combined influence of drugs or alcohol/drugs; leaving the scene of a property damage accident; moving from lane unsafely; driving a motor vehicle on or across a sidewalk; operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while using a mobile phone. The defendant was arrested after he allegedly fled the scene of a one-car collision on Route 63 at Jackson Street in the city at 7:09 p.m. on July 30. He is due in City Court on Aug. 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Michael John Reeves, 39, of Military Road, Tonawanda, is charged with: aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; two counts of DWI; operating a motor vehicle with headlights; and uninspected motor vehicle. Reeves was stopped at 12:28 a.m. on Aug. 4 on Route 77 in Pembroke for allegedly operating a motor vehicle without headlights. Reeves was issued appearance tickets to answer the charges and is due in Pembroke Town Court on Aug. 28. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Young, assisted by Deputy Eric Meyer.

Patrick D. Powell, 32, of Manor Park, Rochester, is charged with: unlawful possession of marijuana; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; inadequate exhaust; drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on a highway. At 1 p.m. on Aug. 3, following a traffic stop on Richmond Avenue in the City of Batavia, Powell was arrested on the charges. He was issued an appearance ticket for Aug. 21 in City Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon.

Sharon Yvonne Sharman, 47, of Seven Springs Road, Batavia, is charged with driving while intoxicated and DWI -- operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent or higher. Sharman was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident on Seven Springs Road at 3:12 a.m. on Aug. 4. She was issued an appearance ticket for Sept. 20 in Town of Batavia Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Clor, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Aerielle Susan Davis, 29, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI -- first offense, and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 pr more. She was arrested at 1:47 a.m. on Aug. 4 on West Main Street in Corfu following an investigation of a woman asleep at the wheel of a running vehicle in the village. She was issued an appearance ticket for Village of Corfu Court and is due there Aug. 20. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Meyer, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Dalton C. Kelly, 20, of Chase Park, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. Kelly was arrested at 5:40 p.m. on July 30 in Batavia after a report of a male out of control who damaged property. He was scheduled to appear in court July 31. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Nasir C. Nathan, 22, of West Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested 7:45 p.m. on July 24 on Watson Street in the City of Batavia after he allegedly made threats toward a person protected by a stay-away court order against Nathan. He is due in City Court on Aug. 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jamie Givens.

Ahdeosun R. Aiken, 20, of Ellicott Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested at 10:19 p.m. on Aug. 3 on Walnut Street in Batavia after allegedly violating an order of protection during a domestic incident. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance. He was due back in City Court today (Aug. 6). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Jamie Givens.

Barbra Ann Nehl, 75, of West Main Street, Corfu, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested at 4:52 p.m. on Aug. 5 at a retail store on Route 77 in the Town of Pembroke. She allegedly stole $37.70 worth of merchandise without paying and by passing all points of purchase. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Pembroke Court on Aug. 23. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Michael L. Jackson Sr., of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested at 4:13 p.m. on July 27 on West Main Street in Batavia after he allegedly stole items from a grocery store. He is due in City Court on July 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Christopher Camp.

Dustin Wayne Bogue, 36, no permanent address, is charged with petit larceny. Bogue was arrested at 1:41 a.m. on West Main Street in Batavia after it was alleged that he entered a convenience store and stole property. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kyle Krtanik, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Taylor L. Finnin, 25, of 131 S. Swan St., Batavia, is charged with trespass. The defendant was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on July 29 on South Main Street in Batavia after he allegedly trespassed at a residence after being told he was not allowed there. He is due in City Court tomorrow (Aug. 7). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Catherine Mucha, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Shane Eugene Dann, 41, of Swan Street, Batavia, was arrested Aug. 1 on a bench warrant issued by Batavia City Court. The warrant was issued after Dann failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance in regard to an incident that occurred on Feb. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Lindsay Christopher, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.