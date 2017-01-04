Law and Order: Arrests for second-degree harassment, pot possession, criminal tampering

Ronald Francis Ratulowski Jr., 43, of Eleanor Place, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested at 12:49 a.m. on Dec. 28 on Eleanor Place following a domestic dispute. He was issued an appearance ticket for Jan. 17 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Eric Bolles.

Melanie M. Matesz, 51, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. She was arrested at 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 26 on Dellinger Avenue following an investigation into an incident wherein she allegedly struck another person. She was issued at appearance ticket for Jan. 3 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Chad Richards.

Richard C. Clark, 46, of Main Street, Corfu, is charged with second-degree harassment. Clark was arrested at 9 p.m. on Dec. 29 on Tracy Avenue in Batavia following a domestic dispute wherein he allegedly grabbed and pushed another person. He was arrainged then released on his own recognizance. He is due in City Court today (Jan. 4). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Chad Richards.

Robert R. Gerety, 43, of Elm Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. At 12:58 a.m. on Dec. 28, Gerety was arrested after a domestic incident in which the defendant is alleged to have damaged property at the residence, possessed marijuana, and resisted arrest. He was put in Genesee County Jail and in due in City Court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Darryle Streeter, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Jessica Lynn Polk, 40, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal tampering. Polk was arrested at 10:10 a.m. on Dec. 23 after she allegedly tampered with property belonging to another person. She was released with appearance ticket for Jan. 3 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Chad Richards.

A 16-year-old who lives on State Street in Batavia is charged with criminal contempt in the second degree. The youth was picked up on an active warrant out of City Court for this alleged offense, a violation of a Family Court order, which occurred at 8 a.m. on Oct. 20 on State Street. The defendant was issued an appearance ticket for Jan. 10 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards.

Robert M. Schryver, 53, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. At 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 29, Shryver was allegedly found to possess a quantity of marijuana and was arrested. He is due in City Court on Jan. 10 to answer the charges. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole Salamone, assisted by Frank Klimjack.

Kyle James Whitcombe, 19, of Westchester Drive, Cheektowaga, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and driving left of pavement markings. Following a one-car accident at 6:26 a.m. on Jan. 3 on Route 77 in the Town of Pembroke, Whitcomb was allegedly found in possession of marjiuana. He was issued an appearance ticket for Jan. 24 in Town of Pembroke Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Meyer, assisted by Deputy Ryan Young.