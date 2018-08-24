Law and Order: Batavia man accused of stealing from his employer, possessing defaced, illegal firearm

Steven A. Barclay, 32, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon -- defaced for concealment. He was arrested at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 on Apollo Drive in Batavia for allegedly stealing from his employer. While investigating the larceny, it was discovered that Barclay also allegedly possessed a defaced, illegal firearm. He was arraigned in City Court and put in Genesee County Jail. He was due in court on Aug. 22. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Catherine Mucha, assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence.

Devin L. Stevenson, 26, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with open burn. On Aug. 19 at 10:32 p.m. City fire responded to 411 Ellicott St. where they located a recreational fire where plastic was being burned. Stevenson was issued an appearance ticket for Aug. 28 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Julie R. Ewing, 29, of Mill Street, Akron, is charged with: DWI; DWI -- operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent or higher; driving left of pavement markings; and failure to signal. Ewing was arrested at 3:06 a.m. today (Aug. 24) on Bloomingdale Road in the Tonawanda Indian Reservation following a traffic stop. She was arraigned in Alabama Town Court and jailed in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $2,500 bond. She is due back in court on Sept. 6 to answer the charges. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Ronnie J. Flinchum, 59, of East Main Street, Batavia, was arrested Aug. 20 on an active bench warrant out of City Court. Flinchum was located at an acquaintance's residence on West Main Street in Batavia during an unrelated incident. During the investigation, the bench warrant was discovered. The defendant was taken into custody without incident, arraigned, then jailed in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $2,500 bond. Flinchum is due in court at a later date. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Kyle Krtanik, assisted by Officer Marc Lawrence.

Mikia M. Thomas, 30, of Norton Street, Rochester, was arrested at 9:33 a.m. on Aug. 22 for failing to appear in court on two traffic tickets. The tickets were for aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd, and inadequate or no stop lamps. Thomas was arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance. She is to return to court on Sept. 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Catherine Mucha, assisted by Jason Davis.

Taylor L. Finnin, 25, of South Swan Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant Aug. 22 for failure to show up for court after being served an appearance ticket on a previous charge. After being processed at BPD, Finnin was issued another appearance ticket and is due back in court on Aug. 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

David P. Grossman, 35, of State Street, Batavia, was arrested Aug. 23 on a bench warrant for allegedly failing to appear in City Court for sentencing. After arraignment, he was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Sept. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jamie Givens.

Pavel V. Yefremenko, 30, of Broadway Road, Darien, was arrested on Aug. 23 on a bench warrant out of City Court after he allegedly failed to meet requirements of his release. He was arraigned, held on bail, and was due in City Court this morning. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Cowen Mitchell.

Tyler D. Price, 25, of Ross Street, Batavia, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. on Aug. 22 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court. It is alleged Price failed to comply with a court-ordered program. The defendant was arraigned in City Court and jailed in lieu of $100,000 cash or bond. Price was due in court Thursday (Aug. 23). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards, assisted by Officer Christopher Camp.

Kaylynn C. Buchinger, 19, of Judge Road, Alabama, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Buchinger was arrested on South Jackson Street in the City of Batavia at 10:43 p.m. on Aug. 22 after police investigated a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. The defendant was allegedly found to be in possession at marijuana. She is due in City Court Sept. 4 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Peter Flanagan.