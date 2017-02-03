Law and Order: Batavia man jailed on $10,000 bail after domestic incident on Wood Street

Thomas A. Carson, 40, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree coercion, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and criminal obstruction of breathing. Carson was arrested on Feb. 2 following a domestic incident at 4:59 a.m. on Wood Street. He was put in jail on $10,000 bail and is due in City Court on Feb. 6. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Darryle Streeter, assisted by Officer Eric Bolles.

Morgan L. Cox Sr., 48, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with third-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. Cox was arrested on Feb. 1 following an investigation into a domestic incident which occurred at 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 30 on Dellinger Avenue. Cox was put in jail in lieu of bail and was due in City Court on Feb. 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Nicole Salamone.

Shuvon J. Williams, 41, and Daniel M. Carter (no age provided), both of Hutchins Street, Batavia, are charged with second-degree harassment. They were arrested on Batavia City Court warrants issued on Dec. 30 in regard to an unspecified incident at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 on Hutchins Street. They were both issued appearance tickets for Feb. 7 in Batavia City Court, then released. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Chad Richards.

Melissa M. LeSage, 37, of 31 Gilbert St. in Le Roy, was charged with DWI in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 29, by the Le Roy Police Department. She was stopped at about 11:42 p.m. for allegedly speeding on East Main Street in the village. LeSage was found to be allegedly intoxicated. LeSage was also charged with DWI-BAC .08 percent or more, speed in zone, unlicensed operation, and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree. LeSage was issued appearance tickets and is to appear in the Town of Le Roy Court on Feb. 27.

Robin Dart, 44, of Carroll Lane, Commerce, Mich., is charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent or more, and driving without headlights. At 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 2, on Park Road in Batavia, Dart was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop for vehicle and traffic law violation. Dart was issued an appearance ticket for March 6 in Town of Batavia Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Howard Carlson.

Nikayla Cheyenne Jackson, 19, of Slusser Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. The defendant was arrested for allegedly taking and subsequently using her mother's credit card information to make unauthorized purchases at 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 15 on East Main Street in Batavia. Jackson is due in City Court on Feb. 21. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Parker, assisted by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Brian J. Hawkins, 37, of Pries Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with prohibited sale of alcoholic beverage. Hawkins was arrested for allegedly serving alcohol to a person under 21 at midnight on Jan. 31 on Oak Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket for Feb. 7 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk, assisted by Officer Darryle Streeter.

Jaylyn S. Strong, 21, of Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with failure to appear after an appearance ticket was issued. Strong turned himself in on an outstanding City Court warrant after initially failing to appear for a scheduled court date. Strong posted bail and was released on an appearance ticket for Jan. 31 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Ian C. Lawlis, 36, of Central Avenue, Batavia, was arrested on Feb. 2 on an outstanding Batavia City Court bench warrant. It was for an unspecified incident which occurred at 12:52 p.m. on Sept. 24 on West Main Street, Batavia. He was processed at BPD headquarters and released on an appearance ticket for Feb. 7 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Eric Foels, assisted by Officer Jason Ivison.