Law and Order: Central Avenue man charged with assault in Feb. 26 brawl, sex offender charged with failure to register address change -- again

Jason E. Carpenter, 38, Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree assault. Carpenter was arrested following an investigation into a fight involving multiple persons at the corner of Liberty and Sumner streets in the city at 12:10 a.m. on Feb. 26. Carpenter is accused of punching another person in the eye causing multiple facial fractures. He was jailed without bail and due in City Court on March 7. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Jamie L. Soto, 42, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with sex offender failure to mail verification form in 10 days -- prior offense, and sex offender failure to notify of address change in 10 days -- prior offense. This female was arrested and arraigned on March 9 in City Court. She had reported that she was living at a residence on East Main Street in "Apt. 4." Through an investigation, it was learned that there is no Apt. 4 and Soto had never resided in an apartment at that address. She was released under supervision of Genesee Justice and is due in City Court on April 6. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Eric Hill.

Daniel Thomas Henning, 36, of Buffalo Street, Attica, is charged with: DWI; DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or higher; inadequate exhaust; improper right turn; driving on sidewalk; and unlicensed operator. At 10:09 p.m. on March 8, Henning was arrested on Cedar Street in Batavia following the investigation of a motor-vehcile accident on Route 5 in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in City Court April 19. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jenna Ferrando, assisted by Deputy Michael Lute.

Otto C. Reinhardt III, 50, of Clarence Center Road, Clarence, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt following an incident at the Genesee County Courts Facility at 4 p.m. on March 7. It is alleged that Reinhardt had contact with an individual for whom a complete stay-away order of protection had been issued, thus barring him from any contact with that person. He was jailed on $1,000 cash bail or bond. He was due in City Court March 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Russell R. Miles Jr., 48, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested at a Batavia eatery on Main Street in Batavia at 4:32 p.m. on March 8 after he was found with a protected female. He was put in jail and was due in City Court March 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Chad Richards.

Debbie M. Simmons-Keller, 58, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. She was arrested at 4:25 a.m. on March 7 following a domestic dispute. She was issued an appearance ticket for March 21 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanigan, assisted by Officer Jason Ivison.

Melissa A. Wetmore, 44, of Main Street Road, Corfu, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. She was arrested at 4:20 p.m. on March 6 on Pearl Street, Batavia, following a traffic stop of a vehicle in which was a passenger. It is alleged that marijuana was found underneath her seat. She was issued an appearance ticket for March 14 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards.

Rachel Anne Doktor, 23, of Boyce Road, Pembroke, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and running a red light. She was arrested at 12:17 a.m. today (March 10) on Alleghany Road in Pembroke following a traffic stop. She is due in Town of Pembroke Court on March 28. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Meyer.