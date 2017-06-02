Law and Order: Couple of pot possession busts

Ian Jarreau Blake, 30, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree. Blake was stopped on Route 33 in Corfu at 10:31 p.m. on June 1 by the Corfu Police Department and allegedly found to possess a quantity of marijuana exceeding 25 grams. He was also found to a have an active bench warrant out of Family Court. He was released on appearance tickets for the marijuana charge and the matter of the Family Court bench warrant was transferred over to the GC Sheriff's Office for handling. The Corfu PD case was handled by Officer Lonnie Nati and Officer Richard Retzlaff.

Andrew Scott Bradstreet, of Telegraph Road, Holley, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and a vehicle registration plate violation. Bradstreet was stopped at 8:29 p.m. May 31 on Searls Road in Byron following the alleged observation of a vehicle and traffic violation. The defendant allegedly possessed a small quantity of marijuana. He was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Byron Court for June 7. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong.