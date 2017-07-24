Law and Order: Dellinger Avenue man accused of possessing burglary tools and tampering with evidence following trespass at Lehigh Avenue business

Joseph Michael Franchi-Platten, 33, of Dellinger Avenue, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th; criminal use of drug paraphernalia, 2nd; possession of burglar tools; and tampering with physical evidence. He was arrested on July 19 following an investigation into a trespass at a local business at 2:20 a.m. that morning on Lehigh Avenue in Batavia. There was a brief vehicle pursuit. He was arrested and jailed on $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond and was due in City Court on July 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Offficer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Darryle Streeter.

A 15-year-old was petitioned to Family Court for "unlawful possession of a weapon -- person under 16 years of age" in response to an altercation which occurred on Holland Avenue on June 9. On that date, at about 4:37 p.m., Batavia Police were called to Holland Avenue and Olyn Avenue for a report of several people fighting in the street. Upon arrival, police learned that at least one subject had been shot with a BB gun. While police were on scene, another fight broke out. Lionel J. Anderson Sr., 45, of Oak Street, Batavia, was arrested for disorderly conduct for allegedly fighting. Jaequele M. Tomlin, 22, of East Main Street, Batavia, was arrested for disorderly conduct, second-degree attempted assault, second-degree obstruction of governmental justice, and resisting arrest for allegedly fighting in the street and then fighting with officers. A 16-year-old was arrested for criminally using drug paraphernalia, 2nd. Anderson Sr. and the 16-year-old were released with appearance tickets for Batavia City Court on June 13. Tomlin was jailed without bail and was to appear in City Court on June 12. The individual who shot the BB gun was a juvenile and there was at least one injury resulting from the shots. The victim was treated and released from UMMC. This information was provided by Det. Eric Hill of the Batavia Police Department.

Nickolas Lewis Ives, 31, of Wendel Avenue, Tonawanda, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. At 1:15 p.m. on July 22, Ives allegedly broke the window of a camper owned by Darien Lake Theme Park. It was in the campground on Alleghany Road. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Darien Town Court on Aug. 1. On the same date as this alleged incident, Ives was also charged with: criminal contempt in the second degree; fourth-degree criminal mischief; disorderly conduct; and second-degree harassment. It is alleged that he violated a duly served order of protection by "threatening, swearing at, and damaging the property of the protected party." He was subsequently jailed on $7,500 cash or $15,000 bond. Both cases were handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack.

David Lavelle Andrews, 29, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree obstruction of governmental administration; failure to keep right; operating a moving vehicle while using a portable electronic device; and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree. Andrews was arrested following a traffic stop on East Main Street in Batavia at 10:28 p.m. on July 19. He was stopped for allegedly failing to stay right and using a mobile device while driving. During the traffic stop, he fled on foot and was apprehended a few minutes later by Batavia Police and Genesee County Sheriff's deputies. Andrews had a warrant out of City Court for traffic offenses and was also operating on a suspended driver's license. He was arraigned in City Court then released on his own recognizance. He was jailed on $2,500 cash or bond and is due in City Court on July 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Morgan L. Cox Sr., 49, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree -- intentionally damaging property. Cox Sr. was arrested at 6:53 p.m. on July 22 after officers were dispatched to Dellinger Avenue for a male subject who was banging on a door with a cane. Officers identified the suspect as Cox Sr. and he was arrested and arraigned in Town of Batavia Court. He was put in jail. He is due in City Court on July 25. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole Salamone, assisted by Officer Matthew Lutey.

Morgan L. Cox Jr., 25, of Xavier Street, Clarence, was arrested on July 23 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court. It was issued after Cox allegedly violated the terms of his release. He was jailed on $2,500 cash or bond and is due in City Court on July 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Patricia Christina Pozotempan, 36, of Masse Place, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. She was arrested at 12:20 p.m. on July 19 on West Main Street in Batavia following a shoplifting complaint and a subsequent investigation at Tops Market. She was issued an appearance ticket for July 25 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Donnie D. Armstrong Jr., 20, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree. On the morning of July 19 at the Richmond Memorial Library on Ross Street, Armstrong Jr. allegedly stole a bicycle that belonged to another person, from the bike rack in front of the library. He was later located by police in alleged possession of the stolen bike. He was issued an appearance ticket for City Court on July 25 to answer the charges. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Frank Klimjack, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Meghann Barrett Williams, 38, of Abbott Road, Orchard Park, is charged with trespass. Williams was arrested following a brief investigation into an incident occurred at 4:55 p.m. on Bethany Center Road in the Town of Bethany. She was allegedly trespassing on property without the owner's consent. She is due in Bethany Town Court on Aug. 22. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Lute.

Ira James Blackey, 67, of Broadway Street, Lancaster, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent or higher; DWI; driving left of pavement markings; and following too closely. Blackey was arrested at 6:34 p.m. on July 23 on Broadway Road in Alexander following a traffic stop. The defendant was released with appearance tickets and directed to appear in Alexander Town Court on Aug. 29. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

Clifford F. Schultz, 51, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. It is alleged that he threatened another person at 12:18 a.m. on Bank Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in City Court on July 25. The case was handled by Batavia PoliceOfficer Eric Bolles, assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Juan Antonio Roman, 39, of Bergen Road, Bergen, is charged with promoting prison contraband. He was arrested at 11:05 a.m. on July 21 after entering the Genesee County Jail. It is alleged that he possessed contraband/drugs after entering a secure facility. He was held and taken to Batavia City Courts "for arraignment on unrelated charges," according to the Sheriff's report. Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hale handled the case.

Nicholas C. Doell, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at 7:22 a.m. on July 19 after an investigation into a trespass in progress at a business on Jackson Street. He was issued an appearance ticket for City Court on July 25. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Frank Klimjack handled the case, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Nicholas D. Martino, 36, of Main Street, Alexander, is charged with failure to appear. Martino turned himself in on an active bench warrant out of City Court for allegedly not appearing for a scheduled court date for an unspecified matter on Feb. 8. He posted bail and is due in City Court on July 25. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards, assisted by Officer Christopher Camp.