Law and Order: Dellinger Avenue woman allegedly does more than $250 in property damage in domestic dispute

Melanie M. Matesz, 51, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. She was arrested at 9:38 p.m. on April 30 on Dellinger Avenue following a domestic incident wherein she alllegedly intentionally damaged property in excess of $250. She was jailed without bail and was due in City Court on May 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Eric Bolles.

Marissa M. Lehto, 27, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. At 2:14 p.m. on April 27, Lehto was arrested for allegedly shoplifting more than $200 in groceries from Top's Market on West Main Street in Batavia. She was jailed and due in City Court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Elijah J. Richardson, 20, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree robbery, petit larceny and second-degree harassment. He was arrested on April 30. It is alleged that at 4:58 p.m. on April 29 that Richardson forcibly stole property from another person on Thorpe Street in Batavia. He was jailed without bail and was due back in court May 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.

Richard Dean McKague Jr., of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with first-degree contempt and second-degree harassment. He was arrested at 7 a.m. on May 1 on West Main Street Road for allegedly striking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute, in violation of a duly served "refrain from" (contact) order of protection. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on June 26. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Lonnie Nati.

The Le Roy Police Department arrested 21-year-old David J. Welninski, of 285 Skyview Drive, Arcade, and a 17-year-old female after a complaint and subsequent traffic stop in the Village of Le Roy. The complaint was received on May 2 at about 7:25 p.m. in which the caller stated she allegedly observed the female in the vehicle wrapping Welninski’s arm and then using a needle to inject him. The vehicle was located on Route 19 in the Village of Le Roy and after a brief investigation, needles and heroin were allegedly found inside the vehicle. Both Welninski and the 17-year-old female were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument and were issued appearance tickets to face the charges at a later date.

Timothy Michael Weinstein, 45, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt, and aggravated family offense. He was arrested on May 3 after allegedly making several phone calls to a protected party. He was jailed and is due in City Court at a later date. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew ale.

On April 28, Tatiana C. Lugo, 22, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal contempt. It is alleged that on April 24 at 2:42 p.m., Lugo violated a complete stay away order of protection. She was issued an appearance ticket for May 2 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Mitchell Cowen.

Elizabeth A. Finnin, 47, of South Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. At 7:18 p.m. on April 29, Finnin allegedly stole a pack of cigarettes from the Family Dollar store on East Main Street in Batavia and was quickly apprehended. She was issued an appearance ticket for May 2 in City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Eric Bolles.

James J. Spivey, 19, of Holland Avenue, Batavia, was arrested at 1 p.m. on May 2 on a bench warrant issued out of City Court following his alleged failure to comply with court conditions. He was jailed with unspecified bail and is due in court on May 16. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Eric M. Smith, 31, of Iroquois Road, Caledonia, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. on May 1 on a City Court bench warrant. He was jailed on $1,500 bail or bond and was due back in court today (May 4). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.