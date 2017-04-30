Law and Order: Dodgeson Road, Alexander, man charged with aggravated DWI, two others arrested for alleged pot possession

Stephen Edward Edmonds, 53, of Dodgeson Road, Alexander, is charged with DWI, aggravated DWI -- driving with a BAC of .08 percent or higher, and failure to keep right. Edmonds was arrested at 1:34 a.m. on April 15 on Wilkinson Road, Batavia, for allegedly going over the center line of the roadway. He was allegedly intoxicated at the time. The defendant was released with appearance tickets for Batavia Town Court on May 4. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Parker.

Kayla A. Ladue, 21, of Barry Road, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding in a 55-mph zone. Ladue was arrested at 7:54 p.m. on April 27 on Clinton Street Road, Bergen. Following a traffic stop for allegedly speeding, it is alleged that Ladue had marijuana in her possession. She was issued an appearance ticket for Bergen Town Court on May 3. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Adam Stephen Terhaar, 23, of Torrey Pine Drive, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Terhaar was arrested at 9:09 p.m. on April 28 on Judge Road in Alabama following a traffic stop. The stop was made after a complaint of traffic offenses that had occurred. He was allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana, a glass smoking pipe and a grinder. He was released on an appearance ticket for Alabama Town Court on May 30. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Howard Wilson, assisted by Deputy Michael Lute.