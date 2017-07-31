Law and Order: Elba man accused of raping 16-year-old girl from Allegany County, NYSP says he met her on Facebook

Danilo Ramirez-Lopez, 21, of Elba, is charged with third-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. According to our news partner 13WHAM, State Police arrested Ramirez-Lopez after they said he raped a teen girl he met online. Investigators said they were called Sunday to investigate a reported rape in Allegany County. After investigating, troopers found the Elba resident had become friends over Facebook with the 16-year-old victim. On Sunday, police said Ramirez-Lopez drove to the victim’s home and raped her in another location. Ramirez-Lopez was arraigned and put in Allegany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Nicholas M. Maher, 32, of Drake Street, Oakfield, is charged with second-degree harassment. Beginning in the late morning of July 21, he allegedly followed a female around on four separate occasions while inside two separate businesses in the City of Batavia. On one of the occasions, it is alleged that "Maher attempted to invite himself over to dinner." He was issued an appearance ticket and was due in court on July 25. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Davis, assisted by Officer Frank Klimjack.

Ahmed Abdul Dockstader, 21, of Bloomingdale Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arrested at 3:29 p.m. on July 29 following an investigation of a disturbance in Alabama. He allegedly intentionally damaged the property of another person by punching the hood of the person's car. He was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Alabama Court on Aug. 29. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Lute.

Taylor M. Bunch, 22, of Meigs St., Rochester, is charged with aggravated DWI -- having a BAC of .18 percent or greater, DWI, and failure to stop at a stop sign. At 12:47 a.m. on July 26, Bunch was involved in a motor-vehicle accident on Lake Avenue in the Town of Bergen and susbsequently arrested on the charges. He is due in Bergen Town Court on Sept. 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack, assisted by Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

Gary D. Burney, 36, of 6 Pringle Ave., Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt (with a previous conviction) and resisting arrest. At 11:13 a.m. on July 27, Burney allegedly violated the terms of a duly served order of protection by being at the residence of two named protected persons. He is also accused of running away from officers after being told to stop and that he was under arrest. He was jailed in lieu of $100,000 cash bail. The case was handled by Batavia PoliceOfficer Frank Klimjack, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Dalton C. Kelley, 19, of Chase Park, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment for allegedly violating a valid order of protection by harassing an acquaintance on Chase Park at 5:55 p.m. on July 29. He was issued an appearance ticket for City Court on Aug. 8. The case has handled by Batavia Police Officer Frank Klimjack.

A 16-year-old Batavia resident is charged with second-degree harassment. At 8:39 p.m. on July 20 on Summit Street, Batavia, the youth was allegedly involved in a disturbance during which she allegedly had physical contact with another female. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in City Court on Aug. 1. The case was handled by Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Michael Eugene Weichman, 22, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested on July 28 after he allegedly violated an order of protection issued by Batavia Town Court by having a letter delivered to a subject he was to have no contact with. He is being held in GC Jail on seperate charges and is due in Batavia Town Court this afternoon (July 31). The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Russell S. Brant Jr., 40, of North Fourth Street, Olean, is charged with violation of a Family Court act. He was turned over to the GC Sheriff's Office by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office after he was arrested July 25 on a warrant issued by GC Family Court. He was jailed in GC Jail in lieu of $500 bail. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Schildwaster.

Jessica L. Martina, 26, of Dellwood Road, Amherst, is charged with failure to appear. Martina was arrested by the Niagara County Sheriff's Officer and turned over to Batavia PD on a City Court bench warrant. She posted bail, was issued an appearance ticket and released. She is due in City Court on Aug. 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Jonathon M. Ryan, 24, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. He was arrested at 11:46 p.m. om July 25 on West Main Street after a traffic stop in which he was allegedly found tto be in possession of marijuana. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in City Court on Aug. 1. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.