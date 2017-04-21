Law and Order: Ellicott Street resident allegedly borrowed more than 400 DVDs, then pawned them

Julie Ann Stymus, 41, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with misapplication of property. She was arrested at 1:52 p.m. on April 19 on Veterans Memorial Drive. The defendant allegedly borrowed more than 400 DVDs which were supposed to be returned to the owner(s) but which Stymus allegedly pawned. She was released on an appearance ticket for May 15 in Town of Batavia Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Diehl.

Todd Howard Campbell, 35, of Shrubbery Lane, Rochester, is charged with DWI and refusal to take a breath test. Campbell was arrested at 9:19 p.m. on April 11 on North Lake Street in Bergen for DWI. He allegedly struck a vehicle in Monroe County, causing injury to the driver, then fled the scene. Several witnesses followed his vehicle to the Village of Bergen where he was located by members of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. He allegedly refused to take a breath test and was arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court where his driver's license was immediately suspended. Campbell was jailed in lieu of $1,000 bail and issued numerous traffic tickets by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The case was investigated by Genesee County Deputy Christopher Erion, assisted by Deputy Richard Schildwaster.

Shauna Elizabeth Driscoll, 28, of Wadsworth Avenue, Avon, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI; harassment; driving left of pavement markings; and failure to use designated lane. Following the investigation of a traffic offense complaint on East Main Road in Le Roy at 9:58 p.m. on April 14, Driscoll was arrested and charged with the counts cited. She was released with an appearance ticket for Town of Le Roy Court on May 15. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Rachel Diehl.

On April 18, State Police Batavia Troopers arrested Alsimeon Peterson, 18, from Hampton, Ga., on a warrant that stemmed from a pursuit that took place on April 15. On April 15, troopers attempted to stop Peterson on Park Road in Batavia. Peterson allegedly refused to stop and proceeded down the New York State Thruway where he was eventually stopped in Monroe County by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and taken into custody. On April 18, Peterson was released from the Monroe County Jail and turned over to SP Batavia Troopers. Peterson was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, 2nd, one count of fleeing a police officer, 3rd, and multiple traffic violations. He was arraigned in the Town of Batavia Court and put in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

On April 19, State Police Batavia Troopers arrested Daniel Difrancesco, 35, of Batavia, for felony DWI following a traffic stop on Route 5 in the Town of Batavia. Difrancesco was stopped for having a broken tail light. He subsequently allegedly failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a breath test. He was processed and arraigned at the Town of Batavia Court and released to appear on a later date.