Law and Order: Lackawanna man arrested on warrant for assault and weapon charges from Shanks Road incident in February

David Bruce Piechowicz, 41, of Lackawanna, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon, third degree -- with a prior conviction. He was taken into custody March 23 by the U.S. Marshall's warrant task force on a Town of Alabama warrant on the charges, issued Feb. 12 following an unspecified incident on Shanks Road in Basom. The defendant was jailed on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. The case was handled by Genesee County Deputy Lonnie Nati.

David William Cook, 50, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with unsafe turn/failure to signal, aggravated DWI, and DWI. Cook was arrested at 7:04 p.m. on March 23 on Lincoln Avenue in Batavia following a traffic stop. He allegedly had a BAC of more than .18 percent at the time. He was issued appearance tickets for Batavia City Court on April 26. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth, assisted by Deputy Michael Lute.

John Moon, 25, of Batavia, was arrested at 10 p.m. on March 22 by State Troopers for DWI. They performed a traffic stop on West Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia and Moon allegedly failed field sobriety tests. His breath test allegedly resulted in a BAC of .17 percent. He was given appearance tickets for Town of Batavia Court in April.

Bettina Jacqueline Jacobs, 33, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting prison contraband. She was arrested for allegedly introducing Suboxone into the GC Jail after being taken into custody at court for an alleged violation of her previous release agreement. It is also alleged that during the subsequent transport to another jail, she gave some of that controlled substance to another inmate. Jacobs was arraigned in City of Batavia Court on March 22 and jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Parker.

Dawn M. Morford, 56, of Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. And 41-year-old Gary Bradford, 41, of Maple Street, Rochester is charged with a violation -- unlawful possession of marijuana. Both were arrested March 21 following a traffic stop in the Town of Bergen by the GC Local Drug Enforcement Task Force. They were issued appearance tickets returnable to Bergen Town Court. Uniformed deputies from the Sheriff's Office along with K-9 "Destro" assisted with the investigation.

A 16-year-old who lives on Lewiston Road in Oakfield is charged with second-degree criminal contempt after allegedly being found in possession of a cell phone on March 10. The subject was ordered earlier this month to refrain from possessing a cell phone by Judge Adams in GC Family Court. The defendant is to appear in Oakfield Town Court at a later date. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Cory Mower.