Law and Order: Le Roy man with parole warrant who ran from cops, tracked to wooded area, then jailed

Jeremy Lyons, 32, of Lake Street, Le Roy, was taken custody as a result of an outstanding parole warrant on July 19 by members the Le Roy Police Department. In early afternoon of July 19th the Le Roy Police Department received an anonymous tip that Lyons had been seen hanging around outside his residence on Lake Street. When police arrived on location, a subject matching Lyons' description was seen running into the apartment building. Police met with an uncooperative tenant who denied Lyons being in the residence. After a brief investigation, it was believed that Lyons jumped out of a second-story window of the residence in an attempt to flee the police. Members of the Le Roy Police Department with assistance from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit as well as members of the New York State Police were able to track and locate Lyons hiding in a wooded area off of Lent Avenue in the Village of Le Roy. Lyons was taken into custody at that time without incident. He was then turned over to the Genesee County Jail to await further action by New York State Parole. The Le Roy Police Department would like to thank the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and New York State Police for assisting with taking Lyons into custody.

Michelle Richmond, 48, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: felony DWI -- previous conviction within 10 years; operation of a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent of more; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree; driving with an open container of alcohol; and having unauthorized tinted windows -- 44 percent (visibility). Richmond was issued an appearance ticket for City of Batavia Court and is to appear there Sept. 6. The incident location was Central Avenue at 9:41 p.m. on July 19. The case was handled by Genesee Coumty Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Charles G.T. Williams AKA "Gusto," 38, of Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 4th, a Class C felony, and criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd, a Class D felony. On Wednesday, July 19, GC Local Drug Enforcement Task Force members observed Williams driving a vehicle in the City of Batavia while there was an active bench warrant out for him. He was stopped on Ellicott Street in the city and arrested. At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly in possession of a handgun and a quantity of powder cocaine and crack cocaine. He was jailed on the outstanding warrant and was due to be arraigned today on the new charges.