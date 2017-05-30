Law and Order: Le Roy police arrest Rochester man for allegedly selling cocaine in the village

Robert Joseph Stevenson, pictured left, 25, of Park Avenue, Rochester, was arrested on Saturday, May 27, by the Le Roy Police Department and charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, a Class B felony, and one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, also a Class B felony. Juan Luis Rivera, 31, of West Main Street, Le Roy, was also arrested that day and charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, a Class A misdemeanor. At about midnight, patrols observed what appeared to be a verbal altercation occurring between two males, one of the males being Juan Rivera and the other a bouncer from a local bar, on Main Street in the Village of Le Roy. While patrols were speaking with both parties, they learned that Geneva Police Department had an active warrant for Rivera, who was taken in custody as a result of the warrant. At that time, Rivera was allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine. Police then received information that the cocaine had been purchased in the village earlier in the evening on Friday, May 26 and they were able to identify a possible suspect. After a brief investigation, it is believed that late Friday evening Stevenson allegedly possessed a quantity of cocaine with the intent to sell and did sell said cocaine to Rivera. Rivera was issued an appearance ticket and is to appear in the Le Roy Town Court on June 12 to answer to the charge. Rivera was then turned over to the Geneva Police Department. Stevenson was arraigned then put in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. Stevenson is to return to the Le Roy Town Court on June 5.

Kiha Samuel McNear, 19, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction of governmental administration, and resisting arrest.On May 27, Batavia PD responded to an address on Jackson Street for a reported disturbance. While on location, police allegedly observed McNear acting in a "violent and tumultuous way." McNear was taken into custody after a brief physical altercation. The defendant was arraigned and jailed on $1,000 cash or bond. McNear is due back in City Court this afternoon. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Eric Foels.

Michael Bryan German, 34, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, aggravated DWI with a BAC of .18 percent or higher, and moving from lane unsafely. At about 1 a.m. on May 27, Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Young was traveling east on Route 5 in the City of Batavia when a Ford pickup truck allegedly moved from its lane unsafely, almost striking Deputy Young's vehicle. Deputy Young initiated a traffic stop on the pickup truck. After a brief investigation of the driver, German was taken into custody and charged as noted. German was issued appearance tickets and released. The defendant is due in City Court on June 21 to answer the charges.

Darazian "Willie Paul" Williams, 23, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and failure to keep right. At 7:29 p.m. on May 25 on Alexander Road, Alexander, Williams was arrested following a property damage accident. He allegedly possessed amphetamine pills at the time. He was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Alexander Court on June 27. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Lute, assisted by Sgt. Jason Saile.

Chris Kaboingo Mukendi, 28, of Mill Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Mukendi was arrested at 7:29 p.m. on May 25 on Alexander Road in Alexander followinf a property damage accident. Mukendi allegedly possessed amphetamine pills at the time. The defendant was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Alexander Court on June 27. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Lute, assisted by Sgt. Jason Saile.

Alan P. Ellis, 36, of Woodstock Gardens, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt in the second degree -- violating a valid order of protection. Ellis allegedly sent text messages to a protected party on Ellsworth Avenue, Batavia, in violation of a duly served order of protection out of Batavia City Court. He was subsequently arrested and jailed in lieu of $1,000 bail. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Philip S. Pompey, 28, of Lark Street, Buffalo, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd. He was arrested May 27 on a warrant out of City Court and is due in City Court this afternoon. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Darryle Street.

Katrina L. Thigpen, 34, of Thrope Street, Batavia, is charged with offering to file a false instrument in the first degree and issuring a false financial statement with intent to defraud. Thigpen was arrested at her residence after she allegedly provided GC Probation Department with false NYS and Federal tax return information on May 15. She was issued an apearance ticket and released. She is due in Batavia City Court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence.

Paul E. Tenney, 71, of East Morganville Road, Stafford, responded to Batavia Police Department Headquarters on his own accord after a bench warrant was issued. He was subsequently arrested for NYS Fire Code violations, which allegedly occured at 198 Ellicott St. at 1:30 p.m. on May 19. He is due in City Court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence.

A 17-year-old who lives on Slocum Road, Perry, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Following a complaint on May 28 at 9:54 p.m. on Veterans Menmorial Drive, the defendant was arrested for allegedly possessing a small quantity of marijuana and issued an appearance ticket for Town of Batavia Court on June 26. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Ryan DeLong.