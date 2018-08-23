Law and Order: McKenzie Street woman in Bergen accused of leaving a child under 5 without proper supervision

Christina Louise Wass, 45, of McKenzie Street, Bergen, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She was arrested at 8 p.m. on Aug. 21 following a complaint in the Village of Bergen. It is alleged that Wass had a minor under age 17 in her care and custody and that she left the child alone without proper supervision, and that child was under age 5. She was arraigned in Town of Le Roy Court and jailed in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $3,000 bond. She is due in Town of Bergen Court on Sept. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Howard Wilson, assisted by Sgt. Jason Saile.

John David Meiler, 33, of Reinhardt Road, Alden, is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs; aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; DWI; and operating a vehicle withcKeout an ignition interlock device. On Aug. 21 at about 7:48 p.m., Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to 358 Bloomingdale Road in Alabama for a property damage accident. Meiler, whose driver's license has been revoked, was arrested at the scene on the charges. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Town of Alabama Court on Sept. 26. The case was handled by Deputy Erik Andre.

Mark David Humel, 26, of Main Road, Pembroke, is charged with: driving while ability impaired (DWAI); aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; DWAI -- combined drugs and alcohol; used a vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock device; and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. On Aug. 20 at about 3:37 p.m., Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to 8330 Lewiston Road in the Town of Batavia for a report of a property damage accident. Following an investigation, Humel, whose driver's is revoked, was arrested on the charges. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Town of Batavia Court on Sept. 24. The case was investigated by Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Deputy Howard Wilson.

Marshall A. Silvernail, 31, of Asbury Road, Le Roy, was arrested on Aug. 12 for trespass, a violation. Le Roy Police Department responded to a residence located in the Village in the early morning hours of July 29 after receiving a complaint that there was an unwanted subject on the property. Upon arrival, patrols allegedly located Silvernail on the property attempting to enter the premises. After a brief investigation, it is believed that Silvernail had previously been told he was not allowed on the property and charges were later brought for his arrest. He was due in Le Roy Town Court Aug. 13 to answer the charge.

Ramon S. Gilliam, 43, of Main Street, Le Roy, was arrested on Aug. 16 by the Le Roy Police Department and with charged with attempted identity theft in the third degree, a Class B misdemeanor. This charge stemmed from a complaint that officers received and after an investigation it is alleged that Gilliam did in fact, attempt such crime. Gilliam was taken into custody and processed without incident and issued an appearance ticket for Sept. 20 in Le Roy Town Court to answer the charge.