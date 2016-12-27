Law and Order: Pembroke man arrested after allegedly striking driver in the face during road-rage incident

Daniel John Kearney, 57, of Genesee Street, Pembroke, is charged with second-degree harassment and reckless driving. At 8:25 p.m. on Dec. 23, following an investigation of a road-rage incident, it is alleged that Kearney struck another driver in the face and cut off the other driver while on Pearl Street Road, Batavia. He was arrested and arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released on his own recognizance. The case was handled by Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.

Santana Sergio Ivan Santana, 35, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle with a BAC over .08 -- a felony; driving while intoxicated, felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation; and unlicensed driver. At 5:32 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Emergency Dispatch Center received a call about subjects fighting in the area of routes 33 and 237 in the Town of Stafford. Investigation at the scene allegedly revealed that the defendant was driving with a revoked license and while intoxicated. He was arraigned in Stafford Town Court and jailed on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond, with a return court date of Jan. 12. The case was handled by Sheriff's Deputy Cassidy Longhini, assisted by Deputy Kevin McCarthy.

Daniel J. Eastridge, 21, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with: passing a solid red light; failure to stop at stop sign (two counts); driving the wrong direction on a one-way street; DWI; and aggravated DWI -- BAC of .18 percent or higher. He was also cited for having insufficient tail lamps and failure to use a turn signal. The charges were issued following a traffic stop at 2:21 a.m. on Dec. 24 on Denio Street in Batavia after Eastridge was allegedly observed failing to yield for a steady red signal. He was determined to have been operating the vehicle while allegedly intoxicated. He is due in City Court on Jan. 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Judy A. Stiles, 58, of Sheppard Road, Pavilion, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle without headlights; following too closely; DWI; and aggravated DWI -- having a BAC of .18 percent or higher. The charges stem from a motor-vehicle accident that occured at 7:24 p.m. on Dec. 16 on West Main Street in Batavia. It is alleged that Stiles struck another vehicle that was stopped for a red light. During the investigation, it was allegedly determined that Stiles had been operating her vehicle while intoxicated. She was issued an appearance ticket for City Court on Jan. 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards, assisted by Officer Nicole Salamone.

James A. Hough, 43, of Harvester Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: DWI -- with a previous conviction within the last 10 years; refusal to take a breath test; and moving from lane unsafely. At 9:47 p.m. on Dec. 17, Batavia PD was dispatched to Richmond Avenue for a motor-vehicle accident. After investigation, Hough was allegedly found to have been operating the vehicle while intoxicated and he was arrested. He was due back in City Court on Dec. 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole Salamone, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Joseph Tucker, no age provided, of Salem Road, Rochester, was involved in a one-vehicle accident on Route 33 in the Town of Byron at around 11:25 p.m. on Dec. 17. According to the Sheriff's Office statement, the vehicle drvien by Tucker was traveling at an unsafe speed for the icy weather conditions. Tucker lost control of the vehicle and drove off the southeast shoulder of the road way and struck a tree. Three of the six occupants were transported to Rochester General Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jamie L. Broadbent, 33, of Thorpe Street, Batavia, is charged with: resisting arrest; petit larceny; fourth-degree criminal mischief; and third-degree criminal tampering. At 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, Batavia PD responded to the Dollar General store on East Main Street for the report of a female concealing items. Police confronted Broadbent after she passed the point of sale and at that time she allegedly resisted arrest. She was subsequently taken into custody, arraigned in City Court and jailed on $3,000 bail. She was due back in court on Dec. 19. The case was handled by Batavia PoliceOfficer Arick Perkins, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Noel M. Wentworth, 47, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Wentworth was arrested at 10:01 a.m. on Dec. 5 at Batavia City Centre and issued an appearance ticket. A small quantity of crack cocaine was allegedly found inside Wentworth's wallet. Wentworth is due in City Court on Jan. 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer James Defreze, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

James J. Preedom, 32, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with unnecessary noise. He was arrested at 2:22 a.m. on Dec. 21 on Walnut Street following several noise complaints and warnings. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on Jan. 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.